Rules of the Game gets DVD & digital release

Rules of the Game arrives on DVD & digital this month from Acorn Media International.

Maxine Peake gives a powerhouse performance in Rules of the Game, the four-part thriller which is set for its DVD and digital release on 14 March 2022 following its premiere on BBC One.

Partly inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the subsequent #MeToo movement, Rules of the Game is a relevant and profound exploration of sexual politics in the modern workplace, penned by Ruth Fowler (Fairies Baseball) and from BAFTA-winning production company The Forge (National Treasure, Roadkill).

Sam (Peake) is a strong-willed manager at a family-run business in the North-West of England. It’s business as usual – until she arrives in the office one day to find a dead body and is forced to confront some uncomfortable truths and murderous secrets, both past and present…

Her colleague Maya (Rakhee Thakrar) the new HR director is intent on shaking up the outdated and toxic lad-culture and begins to look into historic cases of misconduct… but is faced with resistance from members of the team.

Alison Steadman plays Anita, a board member and hardened widower of the company’s narcissistic founder and Susan Wokoma is DI Eve Preston, a thick-skinned, no-nonsense detective investigating a case linked to the company. As the determined protagonists contend with institutional prejudices, one thing is clear: now is the time to change the rules of the game.

Title: Rules of the Game DVD. Release Date: 14 March 2022. RRP: £19.99. It will also be available to download and keep digitally.