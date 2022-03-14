Pick of the Plots: Monday 14th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, March 14.

Whitney shares the terrible truth about Kush’s death with Kat and Stacey. As they struggle to take it in, Martin appears and they are forced to break the news to him. Denise, Kim and Patrick are also trying to get their heads around what has happened. After Chelsea leaves for the hospital, they are shocked when bricks start flying through the window – it’s Martin.

Meanwhile, Karen and Mitch reel from the truth about Gray. Keegan is determined to help his family.

Elsewhere, Tommy tries to think of a solution to get Kat off his back about the stolen money and considers Billy’s cash box, but he notices the bullies trying to steal from it already. He confronts them but Billy gets the wrong end of the stick and assumes him to be the thief.

Also, Lola chases up a missed maintenance payment with Ben. Ben tells Kat she needs to sign for a package and stash it for Phil.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Abi assures the social worker that she has enrolled in rehab as part of a bid to keep her baby. When Abi tells Toyah that she has to prove she can offer Alfie a proper home, Toyah quizzes Imran about her ‘ex client’. His mind whirring, Imran guesses she’s talking about Abi.

Imran tracks Abi down at the hospital where she admits that he’s the father of her baby. In shock, Imran asks to see his son. But as they turn to see Toyah watching from the corridor, will an emotional Imran blurt out the truth?

Meanwhile, Daisy apologises for her jealous behaviour but when Daniel reveals that Nicky is applying for a teaching assistant post and Max will be in her class, Daisy forms a plan.

As Daniel helps Nicky prepare for her interview, Nicky asserts she wants to keep her sex worker history under wraps and doesn’t want Daisy to find out.

Elsewhere, Michael’s delighted when Grace turns up for Glory’s birthday.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Billy broaches the subject of adopting Lucas with Dawn.

Although Dawn is thrilled by Billy’s commitment to her son, she’s nervous about the inevitable interaction with Lucas’s biological dad Alex.

Meanwhile, Noah flirts with an over-enamoured Amelia for Chloe’s benefit, but he is left frustrated when Chloe turns her attention to Jacob.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sid is reeling from bumping into Clara, a customer from his drug dealing past. Sid is given an ultimatum.

Later, disaster strikes when Serena drinks from Clara’s water bottle…

Meanwhile, Tony is delighted there’s an opening for a new member of council. Zara suggests Ollie should go for it, but he thinks that she would be a better fit.

Elsewhere, there’s a mix-up as Brooke takes donations for Sweater Thunberg and Cindy finds her wedding dress up for grabs. The dress ends up in the river thanks to a confused Luke.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm