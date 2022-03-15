Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 15th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, March 15.

Mitch thinks that he and Karen should be honest with Mack and Mia about their dad. As they start to explain, it all gets too much for Karen and she rushes out of the room. Keegan steps in as the truth sets in for Mitch that he didn’t do enough to protect his daughter.

Later, Mitch lashes out at Karen, blaming her for not noticing the signs with Gray. Karen is deeply hurt and kicks Mitch out.

Meanwhile, Nancy is determined to make things nice for Mick and Shirley when they return from the hospital and Zack suggests they hold a gathering to remember Tina. It doesn’t go down well though as a grieving Shirley arrives and is horrified to see people laughing as they reminisce.

Elsewhere, Kat is stunned by the package’s contents and gives Ben a piece of her mind; Lily makes a worrying discovery.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Dawn’s worries are realised when Alex demands that she deal drugs for him in order to pay off his debts, in return for consenting to Lucas’s adoption.

Meanwhile, Samson’s crush on Amelia deepens.

Noah plans to use Amelia to make Chloe jealous and enlists a disapproving Samson to keep Cathy busy while he does so. Amelia is heartbroken when the truth comes out.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Zara challenges Tony to a public debate.

Meanwhile, Lizzie continues to doubt Sid. She gets some sincere advice from Juliet, but can her mind be changed?

Elsewhere, feeling something to prove, Warren makes a life-threatening choice to sign up for the Dee Valley Fight League.

Also, the wedding feud continues as Goldie overhears Cindy’s plan for a venue and seizes the opportunity to bite back.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm