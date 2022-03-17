Pick of the Plots: Thursday 17th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, March 17.

Keegan is forced to deal with the consequences of his recent actions, but help is closer than he thinks.

With the weight of everything that has happened weighing heavy on him, Janine takes Mick away from the Square to give him some time to reflect.

Meanwhile, Stuart returns home with some good news, but Rainie and Callum are suspicious.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Meena is perturbed by the meagre turn-out for her hearing, but does her best to unsettle what audience she has attracted.

To the court’s surprise, Meena pleads guilty to the first of her many charges, but what game is she playing?

Meanwhile, Manpreet suffers a panic attack.

Elsewhere, Marlon offers Billy some advice.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Lisa has a proposition for Zara.

Later, a museum protest turns sour when Zara finds herself in trouble with the law.

Meanwhile, out for revenge, Warren takes drastic action and heads for the Chen-Williams’ flat, but a surprising revelation stops him in his tracks.

Later, Warren has a demand for Ethan.

Elsewhere, when Cleo searches the village for Joel, he gets Maxine to cover for him.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm