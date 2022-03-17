Sky confirm air date for second series of The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant takes-off on Sky later this year.

The second series of The Flight Attendant is cleared for take-off on Sky Max and streaming service NOW this May, Sky today confirmed with a preview trailer.

The latest episode of the drama finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

The series stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, Zosia Mamet as Ani Mouradian, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, Deniz Akdeniz as Max, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, Mo McRae as Benjamin Berry, Callie Hernandez as Gabrielle Diaz and Joseph Soria as Esteban Diaz.

New series regulars include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria; returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall; and new recurring guest stars Sharon Stone, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant will available from May on Sky Max and streaming service NOW. See the promo below…

