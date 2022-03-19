Highlights Pick of the Plots

Holby City: The team operate on Jac | Doctors: Hazeem has a secret

March 19, 2022
Dominic Knight
No Comments
This week in Letherbridge and Holby City.

The team operate on Jac to try to save her life, Josh’s relationship with Claudia resurfaces, and Lexy receives good news about a new kidney.

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday 7.50 pm, (BBC One Scotland 8.20 pm.)

Monday: Emma is home from the hospital, but it’s Luca who might need aftercare. Hazeem has a secret, and Karen thinks she knows what it is. A patient’s access to her children is on the line, but can Al convince her to let him help?

Tuesday: There’s tension between Bear and Princess, and Luca hits Zara and Daniel with huge news. A desperate woman takes a dangerous chance with pills and finds herself in way over her head. Can Rob find her in time?

Wednesday: Al puts his concern for his mum before all other priorities, while Emma is at her wits’ end with Valerie looking after her. Jimmi helps an overworked teacher to keep focused on her priorities.

Thursday: Zara and Daniel have a problem finding a replacement for Al, Princess plots behind Rosie’s back, and Sid helps a father to become a dad again, rather than just a stressed carer to his ill daughter.

Doctors, BBC One, Monday to Thursday, 1.45 pm, BBC Two Monday to Thursday, 7 pm.

 

