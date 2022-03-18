Formula 1 on Sky Sports to air in ‘High Dynamic Range’

Sky Sports has revealed fans will be able to get closer to the action on track than ever before with the 2022 Formula 1 season set to be broadcast in High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time in its history.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports:

“We are pleased to bring the 2022 Formula 1 season to life in a way fans won’t have experienced before. The stunning picture quality offered through HDR will make viewing the new Formula 1 season even more exciting and impactful than ever. As the exclusive home of live Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland we will bring Sky customers the drama from every circuit around the world straight into the comfort of their own homes.”

The new Formula 1 season is here as the sport enters an exciting new era with countless talking points, new rules, new cars, new driver pairings and new rivalries, all available for fans to view in UHD HDR for the first time.

Customers simply need to say “Hello Sky, Formula 1” to Sky Glass or into their Sky Q voice remote to find all the latest news and analysis from Sky Sports F1, as well as bespoke F1 content shows Any Driven Monday and Ted’s Notebook, films and documentaries including Sky Originals Duel: Hamilton v Verstappen, Race to Perfection and the latest season of Netflix’s iconic behind the scenes docudrama Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Bringing brighter, sharper and bolder imagery to the sport than ever before will result in a true-to-life picture for every moment of suspense, every emotion and every podium this season. The move marks Sky Sports’ latest step in its ambition to make HDR the new standard.

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1®: