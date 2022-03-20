River City: Lenny has doubts | Pobol y Cwm: Anita feels used

This week in River City, Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd…

Stevie’s plans to have lunch with Andrew are interrupted by an unexpected visitor.

With no word from Grant, Lenny begins to doubt his plan. Has he blown his last chance to find Lydia? Elsewhere, Nicole takes on her first big challenge as manager of the Jailbirds, and an unwell Caitlin does her best not to worry Ellie.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday, March 21st, 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland at 7 pm on Tuesday.

The net closes in on Wilko as more of Cwmderi’s residents find out about his secret filming later in the week Dani’s friends and family warn her to stay away from Wilko.

Also this week a rift appears between Anita and Griffiths as Anita feels used.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday.

Mathew is still using his position as deputy head to make life difficult for Rhian.

Arthur wonders if he would want to date someone again.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.