OTD 1963: Noele Gordon in City Jewellers

March 20, 2022
On this Day: March 20th, 1963.

ATV Midland News join Lunch Box host Noele Gordon as she does some expensive shopping.

The footage shows Noele in a Birmingham city jeweller choosing jewellery to wear at a Diamond Ball.  Noele was the first female executive at ITV, joining the broadcaster in 1954 before it went to air. Studying television in New York Uni, and gaining experience with stateside networks she returned to England with ideas and programmes for the fledgling ITV service.

Early programmes included Week End, the first breakfast magazine show in the UK, ITV’s first chat show Tea with Noele Gordon and primetime entertainment series Talk of the Town live from the London venue.

