Not Going Out back on BBC One with a ‘tribute to Frank’

Lee Mack’s sitcom, returns for a new series on BBC One.

The first episode of the series pays, in its own way, a tribute to the late Bobby Ball who played Lee’s on-screen dad Frank in the comedy. Bobby died in October 2020 and now in the show, the death of Frank is reflected upon in a unique way…

It’s been over a year since Frank’s passing and the always lovely Wendy (Deborah Grant), rediscovering a long lost love for painting, decides to create a very interesting style of tribute in oils. How can Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) break the news that they don’t necessarily like the likeness?

The usually curmudgeonly Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) seems very keen on the painting, but is all as it seems and might there be an even more eye-popping piece to emerge from his wife’s creative awakening. Could it get any more awkward?

The series continues in the anarchy of a packed family house with the couple crashing from one near-disaster to the next and, of course, close friends will pop in, as always, in the form of wife-weary, Toby (Hugh Dennis) and uptight ice-queen Anna (Abigail Cruttenden).

Not Going Out, BBC One, Friday, 9 .30 pm