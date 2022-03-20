BBC Broadcasting

Not Going Out back on BBC One with a ‘tribute to Frank’

March 20, 2022
Editor Mike
No Comments
Lee Mack’s sitcom, returns for a new series on BBC One.

The first episode of the series pays, in its own way, a tribute to the late Bobby Ball who played Lee’s on-screen dad Frank in the comedy. Bobby died in October 2020 and now in the show, the death of Frank is reflected upon in a unique way…

It’s been over a year since Frank’s passing and the always lovely Wendy (Deborah Grant), rediscovering a long lost love for painting, decides to create a very interesting style of tribute in oils. How can Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) break the news that they don’t necessarily like the likeness?

The usually curmudgeonly Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) seems very keen on the painting, but is all as it seems and might there be an even more eye-popping piece to emerge from his wife’s creative awakening. Could it get any more awkward?

The series continues in the anarchy of a packed family house with the couple crashing from one near-disaster to the next and, of course, close friends will pop in, as always, in the form of wife-weary, Toby (Hugh Dennis) and uptight ice-queen Anna (Abigail Cruttenden).

Not Going Out, BBC One, Friday, 9 .30 pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Streaming

Bridgerton returns to Netflix

March 20, 2022
James Ryder
Broadcasting Telly Today

TV Highlights: From Bees to Dara Ó Briain

March 20, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting On this Day

OTD 1963: Noele Gordon in City Jewellers

March 20, 2022
ATV Reports
Broadcasting Telly Today

TV Highlights: From Jon Snow to a glitzy reality series

March 19, 2022
Shaun Linden