Make A Difference Awards 2022

Local BBC Radio across England wants to award great neighbours, key workers, volunteers…

Chris Burns, Head of Audio and Digital for BBC England:

“The last two years have been challenging for everyone. Listeners have contacted us to share the stories of how people have helped each other and we wanted to find a way of celebrating those unsung heroes and telling those amazing stories.”

Everyday heroes who make a difference where they live will be recognised in a new community award scheme run by every local BBC radio station in England and they need your help finding people who should be honoured. It’s part of the BBC’s Make A Difference awards to recognise remarkable people; marking their achievements and contributions to lives in their communities.

Make A Difference was first set up at the start of the first pandemic lockdown and is a virtual notice board for those offering help and those needing support. To date over 8 million people have interacted across all 39 local BBC radio stations.

Categories

Volunteer – Awarded to an individual who makes a real difference to the community by giving up their time voluntarily to help out a charity or good cause.

Community Group – Awarded to a group of people who have helped to genuinely change the lives of others within the community,

Fundraiser – Awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a charity or good cause.

Carer – Awarded to someone who improves the life of an individual or group of people by caring for them on a regular basis.

Great Neighbour – Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make the neighbourhood or local community a better place to live or work, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness.

Key Worker – Awarded to a key worker who's gone above and beyond their call of duty to help others.

Environmental Award – Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make where we live more environmentally friendly.

The Together Award – Awarded to an individual or group of people who create real change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people from different walks of life for a common cause.

Details of how to nominate someone – go to bbc.co.uk/makeadifference