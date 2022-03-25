Pick of the Plots: Friday 25th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, March 25.

Gary informs a worried Maria of his plans to move Rick’s body. The PI tells Laura he’s had no success in tracking down Rick, all the evidence suggests he’s dead and the prime suspect is Gary. Laura’s shocked.

Later, Gary tries to break into the building site but a security guard thwarts his attempt. As he contemplates his fate, Laura confronts Gary. The pressure getting to him, will Gary admit he murdered Rick?

Meanwhile, Faye confides in Elaine that she fears she might be pregnant but the timing is awful as she and Craig are at loggerheads. Elaine urges her to take a test.

Craig makes a decision about his future – he’ll talk to his old boss about the possibility of re-joining the police force.

Elsewhere, Emma heads off for a secret rendezvous with Jon; Tim is after sex but Sally urges him to wait.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Rhona is overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Ethan and Marcus enjoy each other’s company.

Elsewhere, Jai is humiliated when Kim asks him to work a shift waiting tables in The Hide.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As John Paul gains consciousness, he’s faced by the repercussions of what he has done. Olivia takes charge and rounds up the kids from the van.

Mason realises Freya is still in the van and stuck under all the luggage.

When paramedics arrive, Olivia is nowhere to be found. As John Paul searches for her, he makes an unsettling discovery.

As everyone rushes to the hospital, John Paul comes face-to-face with Freya’s mum and Nate’s ex- partner, Lexi, but she’s not the only one he has to answer to as Prince wants answers too.

Meanwhile, Misbah convinces Shaq to go a singles’ event but it leads to Verity getting the wrong impression, could it really be over between them?

Elsewhere, after receiving a message Zara offers to accompany Luke to a football match, but Ollie later reports that they didn’t make it. What is Zara up to?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm