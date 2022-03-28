Beverley Callard talks Corrie departure and new comedy

Soap royalty Beverley Callard joined Lorraine Kelly in the studio to talk about her career post-Coronation Street.

Beverley, who first appeared in Coronation Street in 1984 as June Dewhurst, is best known for her long-running role of Liz McDonald, wife of troubled Jim and mother of Andy and Steve. Liz first arrived on the cobbles in 1989 spending nine years continuously in the role before quitting in 1998.

Liz made several small returns in 2000, 2001, 2003 before after another short spell back in Weatherfield in 2004 which led to another long run on the soap. Beverley once again decided to leave Corrie in 2011 – however was lured back for her last stint which ended in 2019. It was this departure that she spoke to Lorraine about earlier today on ITV.

“When you hand in your notice to something like Coronation Street – which I loved and will always love – after 32 years I thought, ‘No this is it, I’m going to go,’ and you’re nervous, and you think, ‘Will I work again? What’s going to happen?’ but my whole world has opened up a little bit. It’s fabulous.”

When she first quit Corrie in 1998 she became a VHS star with a number of fitness videos released, which were spoofed by comedian Paul O’Grady in his guise as Lily Savage, while more substantial television work during this time included the sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps as well as guest spots in Casualty and The Bill.

It’s a return to comedy in 2022 as Beverly joins the cast of Newark, Newark. Although initially, she wanted her next project to be a serious drama – explaining how when she first left Corrie, she’d planned to wait for a ‘serious role’ “have no makeup on and just be real” but “then this script came through – I can’t say no to this!”

“She is grotesque. She’s mean, she’s vicious and I loved every second of it.”

