Sky to open four media stores in Ireland

The announcement marks Sky’s biggest ever investment in retail and 30 new jobs…

Sky is set to open four brand new flagship stores, with the first store opening today in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin. The three other stores – at Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick, Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork and Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin – will all open their doors to customers in the coming weeks.

Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley:

“Our retail network has played an important role in the growth of the Sky business in Ireland for a number of years. As we continue to innovate and expand our customer offering, our new flagship stores in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will give customers the opportunity to get the full Sky experience across all of our innovative products and services. We are delighted to be opening these stores in fantastic, landmark locations and we are looking forward to welcoming 30 new recruits to the 1,000 strong Sky team in Ireland.”

The opening of Sky’s four new stores represents the company’s largest ever investment in retail in Ireland and includes the creation of 30 new jobs, with roles in managerial and customer advisor positions being created. Today’s announcement also comes following Sky’s recent announcement that it will be entering the Irish mobile market next year.

Sky’s new flagship stores have been developed to give customers the opportunity to fully experience Sky’s award-winning products and offerings, as well as innovative new products that will launch in Ireland in due course. Sky store teams will also be able to facilitate customer purchases and customer support.

The opening of these flagship stores in Ireland also follows the success of the multiple retail stores that have opened across the UK over the past 2 years, with the first UK store opening its doors in Liverpool in October 2020. The brand-new Blanchardstown store, which opens today, covers 3,000 square feet with the three remaining stores averaging at approximately 1,500 square feet per store.

Sky employs just under 1000 people in Ireland with over 750 of those based at its Head Office in Burlington Road in Dublin.