Goodbye grey interiors – colour is the ‘in thing’ in a post-pandemic world

Brits are more likely to experiment with colour in a post pandemic world…

Lockdown has unlocked Britain’s love for colour and looks likely to spell the end of the ‘grey’ home trend, according to new national research. Post pandemic Brits are more likely to experiment with a pop of colour, with almost half of the nation admitting that they’ve introduced colour to their home over the last two years.

Lizzie Beesley, Head of Design at Magnet:

“It’s no surprise to us that we’re all lusting for colour as homeowners steer away from grey, but we are amazed at the consumer response to the connection between colour and wellbeing. “Throughout the interior design industry and internally here at Magnet too, wellbeing has become a primary focus for design which is why it’s such a positive sign that homeowners are actively craving colour in the home for this specific aim. It is a key reason why we’re focusing on pastels and colourful kitchens in our ranges, however it’s great to see that consumers are also making that connection too.”

That’s according to research conducted by leading UK kitchen specialist Magnet, which also reveals that when it comes to designing home spaces, we would much rather create something which sparks joy (29%) over a space which is trendy and stylish (13%).

More than 80% of Brits believe the colours in our home can have a positive effect on our mood and overall well-being with a third of us believing pastel colours are most likely to evoke feelings of joy and happiness. We also want our homes to showcase our unique personalities (26%) as well as rooms which are practical and functional.

Of these newfound colour enthusiasts 26% believed colour helped create more joy and 20% said it helped boost well-being in a post pandemic world. So profound is our new love of colour 42% of us say that the stylish grey trend made popular by Instagram Influencers everywhere and which once dominated so many homes is now over.

When it comes to kitchens, pastel colours have never been more popular, with 74% saying they have or are considering a pastel palette in their kitchen space. As well as believing these colours improve our well-being (35%) they also make us want to spend more time in our kitchens (27%).

While for many, pastel colours are a big hit in the kitchen, around one in ten of us are unsure how to style them. To help make the transition to pastels as easy as possible, Magnet has launched its Perfect Pastels collection, featuring six beautiful pastel shades as part of its existing Create Colours range.

When surveyed what these new colours made them feel, from a choice of 12 emotions, all bar one of these colours provoked feelings of joy, calmness and happiness. Pastel colours remind us of Spring (41%) create a feeling of warmth (31%) and help create light airy spaces (48%).

Lizzie Beesley, Head of Design at Magnet:

“When people talk to me about pastels, they often speak of peacefulness and of creating calm in an increasingly chaotic world. They are a surprisingly versatile and transformative colour palette and have a wondrous way of turning drab grey spaces into something truly special. We can also see the trend for pastel shades emerge in the fashion world too as shoppers seek softer shades that are gentle and soothing. “Trends in fashion and interiors often go hand-in-hand and in 2022 we’re certainly seeing a demand for styles that make us feel good, as well as looking beautiful on the outside. Our Perfect Pastels collection was created with this in mind. We have chosen the best colours for practical yet beautiful kitchens, helping create spaces we enjoy and spaces which help boost our mood.”

Find out more about Magnet’s Perfect Pastels collection and how you can incorporate colour into your kitchen.