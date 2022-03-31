Beatrice Rossmanith appointed Managing Director of TV and platforms content analysis company TAPE

International TV formats and scripted experts TAPE Consultancy has appointed of Beatrice Rossmanith as the new Managing Director of the company.

Keen to build on the company’s longstanding expertise in TV and platforms content analysis and audience research, Rossmanith is looking to expand and shape the scope of TAPE’s existing services in a fast-evolving international content market. TAPE’s existing client roster includes global studios, broadcasters, distributors, and independent producers.

This new step kickstarts a period of transition which will see joint exiting MDs Paul Youngbluth and John Peek leave the company in the summer.

Beatrice Rossmanith, TAPE’s Managing Director:

“Our unique perspective on content, analysing it from the perspective of the audience, allows us to identify key drivers in a show and what gives it intrinsic appeal. In a fragmented, multiplatform landscape, being content-focused and platform-blind is a key asset. Adding to the mix the power of Glance’s data, we are a one-stop shop for anyone working closely with content and looking to explore their project’s potential on the international market. And I see the coming years as an exciting opportunity to work with a growing portfolio of international partners.”

Starting her career in 2008 as Head of Sales at Journeyman Pictures focusing on current affairs documentaries, Beatrice has spent over fifteen years working in international programme and format distribution across a wide variety of genres and has held multiple positions within content distribution.

Prior to joining TAPE as Client Service Director in September 2021, Beatrice set up her own consulting business working with several partners on co-productions, partnerships, pre-sales, licensing and strategic positioning of formats.

Beatrice is a French and British dual national and is fluent in German. She holds a Master of Arts (First Class) in English Literature from the University of St Andrews and furthered her studies in Comparative Literature at post-graduate level at the Ludwig-Maximilian-Universität München.

TAPE Consultancy is now a full subsidiary of Glance/ Médiamétrie. Its expertise is in identifying and analysing content trends across tv & digital is one of the group’s key assets.

Frédéric Vaulpré, Board member of TAPE Consultancy and Head of International Business Units at Médiamétrie: