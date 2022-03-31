Pick of the Plots: Thursday 31st March

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, March 31.

Rainie and Stuart anxiously wait for news on Bernie’s decision but what will she decide?

Meanwhile, Stuart meets with Warren who continues his mission in discouraging Stuart from getting medical treatment. Vi shows up after hearing about her great grandson’s birth but is left confused when Stuart warns her that she may not see him.

Later, Rainie stares at a bottle of vodka, but is shocked by Vi entering. Rainie explains Stuart’s situation, leaving Vi determined to fix things.

Elsewhere, Chelsea receives a worrying letter about Gray. Whitney suggests Eve could offer some advice and offers to move in to help Chelsea.

Also, Isaac assures Lola that he will return from Trinidad. Jay goes over funeral plans for Tina with the Carters. Mick asks Janine for help with planning the funeral.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Moira is determined to avenge her brother and abandons Charity in the middle of nowhere without her purse or phone, on the side of a road.

Meanwhile, Samson cruelly crushes an embarrassed Cathy when he declares that he has absolutely no interest in her.

Elsewhere, Mandy reflects on her would-be wedding a year ago today.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The situation with the Nightingales turns dire as Juliet takes the search for James into her own hands.

After finding a number hidden in James’s drawer at Dee Valley Law, Juliet calls it and comes face-to-face with Nick, one of the men who drugged James at the casino.

Meanwhile, after some coaxing from Cleo, Zain and Misbah make a decision.

Elsewhere, Ollie takes on a new film project, hoping that discussions about the past and watching old tapes will help with Luke’s dementia. The tension continues to build between Zara and Cindy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm