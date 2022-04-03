Neighbours: David is racked with guilt | Home and Away: Ryder accepts Alf’s apology

This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Monday: David fears the note left in his office means someone knows what he and Freya did to Gareth. After the lovely date he’s had with Freya, Levi thinks nothing of her leaving abruptly to rush into work. Roxy and Kyle decide to take the settlement offer.

Tuesday: Despite Ned’s attempts to get Amy to think through her decisions logically, Amy is so engrossed in her Fashion Week design excitement that she starts ignoring the van. Gemma and Adam have offered Kyle and Roxy a house in Darwin and it looks like the move is really happening.

Wednesday: Roxy is shocked when Gemma helps her realise something life-changing. When Paul learns the truth about Montana propositioning Leo, he’s immediately suspicious of their relationship. Toadie, Melanie and Susan are wowed by Clive’s luxurious penthouse, but Karl feels inadequate.

Thursday: David is racked with guilt for what he did to Gareth. Eager to build his wealth, Karl is on the hunt for investment opportunities when he chances upon Montana Marcel. Terese scrambles to salvage Fashion Week, and Paul’s accusations only serve to bring Montana and Leo closer together.

Friday: David accosts Dean, suspecting him of being his blackmailer, but he seems to know nothing about it. Mackenzie pitches herself to Terese as an unpaid Fashion Week intern, hoping to get close to Montana. Kiri’s arrival on Ramsay Street stirs up Nicolette’s feelings.

Monday: A reeling Cash hunts down Felicity. Jasmine debriefs Irene about Cash. When Jasmine is probed by Felicity about the issue with Cash, Jasmine comes clean. Logan and Mackenzie are united by Neve’s troubles. Theo and Justin share their relief.

Tuesday: Panic-stricken Neve refuses to hear Logan out. Theo shows up for his first session of community service where Justin sends him off like an overprotective parent. Alf gets a better picture of Theo’s troubles. John gives Cash some man-to-man advice.

Wednesday: Dean and Ziggy try to reignite the spark on a night out. Roo reaches out to Ryder, worrying about his mental state. Justin asks John about Theo’s troubles. Mia and Tane worry about Ari, who is withdrawing and not taking phone calls.

Thursday: Tane debriefs Felicity about Ari. Mia surprises Chloe with a bridesmaid dress. Mia gets a disturbing call from the prison. Roo assures Alf that she has his back. Karen cooks a surprising homemade meal for Dean and Ziggy. Karen admits that she is afraid of being hurt.

Friday: Dean debriefs Ziggy about his intervention, concerned it won’t work. Felicity tries to check in with Tane but can’t get onto him. Ari’s family has a tough time accepting his decision. A rattled Mia holds her tongue until she is alone with Ari.

