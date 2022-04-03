Highlights Pick of the Plots

Neighbours: David is racked with guilt | Home and Away: Ryder accepts Alf’s apology

April 3, 2022
Dominic Knight
No Comments
This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Monday: David fears the note left in his office means someone knows what he and Freya did to Gareth. After the lovely date he’s had with Freya, Levi thinks nothing of her leaving abruptly to rush into work. Roxy and Kyle decide to take the settlement offer.

Tuesday: Despite Ned’s attempts to get Amy to think through her decisions logically, Amy is so engrossed in her Fashion Week design excitement that she starts ignoring the van. Gemma and Adam have offered Kyle and Roxy a house in Darwin and it looks like the move is really happening.

Wednesday: Roxy is shocked when Gemma helps her realise something life-changing. When Paul learns the truth about Montana propositioning Leo, he’s immediately suspicious of their relationship. Toadie, Melanie and Susan are wowed by Clive’s luxurious penthouse, but Karl feels inadequate.

Thursday: David is racked with guilt for what he did to Gareth. Eager to build his wealth, Karl is on the hunt for investment opportunities when he chances upon Montana Marcel. Terese scrambles to salvage Fashion Week, and Paul’s accusations only serve to bring Montana and Leo closer together.

Friday: David accosts Dean, suspecting him of being his blackmailer, but he seems to know nothing about it. Mackenzie pitches herself to Terese as an unpaid Fashion Week intern, hoping to get close to Montana. Kiri’s arrival on Ramsay Street stirs up Nicolette’s feelings.

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

