A group of mismatched students take The Last Bus

The Last Bus is an action-packed eco-fable following a group of mismatched students on a school trip who become unlikely heroes when a robot apocalypse zaps away the rest of humanity.

Packed with comedy, heart, adventure and mystery, The Last Bus opens with the students travelling to the launch of the ‘genie orbs’, a new class of robots designed to clean up the environment.

When the artificial intelligence-powered orbs are introduced by tech billionaire Dalton Monkhouse (Robert Sheehan), they appear to vaporise everyone in the audience and thousands of identical events all over the world. The students just manage to make it back through the carnage to their rackety old school bus and head home in search of answers, only to be met by a mysteriously empty world.