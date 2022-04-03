A group of mismatched students take The Last Bus

Best on the Box choice for April 4th.
The Last Bus is an action-packed eco-fable following a group of mismatched students on a school trip who become unlikely heroes when a robot apocalypse zaps away the rest of humanity.
Packed with comedy, heart, adventure and mystery, The Last Bus opens with the students travelling to the launch of the ‘genie orbs’, a new class of robots designed to clean up the environment.
When the artificial intelligence-powered orbs are introduced by tech billionaire Dalton Monkhouse (Robert Sheehan), they appear to vaporise everyone in the audience and thousands of identical events all over the world. The students just manage to make it back through the carnage to their rackety old school bus and head home in search of answers, only to be met by a mysteriously empty world.
Realising they are going to have to fight back, the students embark on a road trip to find Dalton Monkhouse and get some answers to what has happened to their families. Along the way, they are confronted with a succession of increasingly intense challenges – from towering junk monsters to a damaged orb with a seemingly-personal vendetta – and the characters overcome their personal differences and private demons to become an improvised family.
Produced by UK-based Wildseed Studios and created and written by Paul Neafcy. The Last Bus is now streaming on Netflix.