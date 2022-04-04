Pick of the Plots: Monday 4th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, April 4.

It’s the day of Tina’s funeral and there’s a solemn atmosphere in the Square. Mick gets a shock when Linda turns up at The Vic. They begin to bicker about everything and things get worse for Linda when Nancy gives her the cold shoulder.

At the crematorium, a tearful Shirley shares a touching eulogy but Linda is distracted by Janine’s presence and recognises her as the person who told her to divorce Mick.

Janine rushes to support Mick as he struggles with her eulogy. Embarrassed, Linda walks out of the service and after a confrontation with Nancy, she begins to drink.

Meanwhile, Harvey warns Jean not to meddle with Rocky and Kathy but Jean ignores his pleas. Jean engineers a situation to bring Kathy and Rocky together.

Elsewhere, Stuart is worried about being around baby Roland and not being able to fight his cancer.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Jon shares his plans to open a beach bar in Australia Emma is stunned to realise she visited the same beach as a kid. She is shocked when Jon suggests she move to Australia with him. A

Emma doesn’t say a word to Craig and Faye as they arrive home. But when Jon arrives back at the flat having forgotten his phone it looks like the cat’s out of the bag when Faye looks at him in shock – more importantly will Jon and Craig recognise each other?

Meanwhile, as Toyah comes to terms with the news about Imran and Abi she has to make some decisions about what to do about Elsie’s adoption. Abi’s surprised to find Toyah in the neonatal unit gazing at Alfie in his incubator.

Elsewhere, Fiz is having doubts about the move but Tyrone tells her she deserves a fresh start. Tyrone hides his heartache as he waves Fiz off.

Also, Asha confides in Aadi that she’s concerned Summer is not managing her diabetes properly.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Kim is thrilled she has convinced Hazel to bring Millie to the christening.

Meanwhile, Moira is concerned about Nate’s wellbeing when she finds him and Ryan very drunk early in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, Vanessa bumps into Suzy.

Also, Meena is determined to put on a show in court.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

A voiceover from James discusses life as a high stakes game – and he approaches his interrogation with DS Cohen in the same way.

Under pressure, James recalls a fateful night, but is he telling the truth? Later, DS Cohen unveils a secret that could unravel James’s relationship with Ste.

Meanwhile, Goldie is convinced that a litter of acorns are a message from Sylver, and she discovers a spiritual talent.

Elsewhere, when Dave takes extra measures to stop Lizzie from seeing Sid, the couple are forced to sneak around.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm