‘Youth fashion’ in the spotlight with Junk Kouture Final 2022

Junk Kouture, the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion programme, sees Junk Kouture Final in London on 19th May 2022.

Sharing their expertise with the nation’s budding young fashion designers and circular engineers of tomorrow, Irish TV & Radio presenter, model & actress Laura Whitmore; Course Director of Central St Martin’s MA Fashion Fabio Piras and British Broadcaster, Teacher and Author, Mehreen Baig, will be the new judges joining the inspiring, glamourous event at The Hackney Empire this May.

Laura Whitmore:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be asked to be part of the judging panel for Junk Kouture 2022. I have followed the year-on-year success of the event in Dublin and I am super excited to see the amazing and ingenious recycled outfits produced by the students. I can’t wait to experience first-hand all of the creativity and energy at the London final. These students really go for it and their designs are wild, I am looking forward to picking up even more sustainable fashion and lifestyle tips from them!’.

This year Junk Kouture has been working with over 100 schools from across England and Scotland, challenging young students to create striking outfits out of recyclable materials that are often labelled as waste materials; promoting creative expression amongst young people, whilst also encouraging them to become the circular engineers of tomorrow.

With each judge specialising in different areas, their combined knowledge will ensure that each entry is thoroughly assessed and measured. The three different personalities also have strong synergy with the ethos and message of Junk Kouture. A long-time advocate of sustainable fashion, Laura Whitmore embodies the mission of Junk Kouture perfectly. From her iconic vintage style to previously collaborating with WWF’s Ocean Hero Campaign and TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good, Laura is passionate about championing and talking about sustainable fashion and shopping consciously.

Chosen for his expertise and knowledge as both a fashion designer and teacher at one of the most influential and globally recognised fashion colleges and MA Fashion Courses, Fabio Piras will be an invaluable asset of creative knowledge, advice and priceless information for the students.

As a former teacher and trailblazing broadcaster and author, passionate about education and an influential voice across a range of topics including feminism, race and gender equality, and faith, Mehreen Baig has a passion for breaking stereotypes. As a role model and mentor, she believes in promoting empowerment through conscious conversations. A passionate advocate to help the students reach their own creative potential beyond any self-limiting boundaries.

Fabio Piras:

“As a course leader at Central St. Martin’s my aim is to shape a new era for fashion education by encouraging each student’s individual creative expression. What I find so exciting about Junk Kouture is the programme’s marriage of the students’ individual creativity with sustainable materials and eco-conscious thinking. I am very intrigued to see the final submissions and the students’ vision for future fashion. I am thrilled to be asked to be on the judging panel and excited to help mentor and encourage the finalists to find their own originality and creative voice through their sustainable creations.”

40 finalists will be chosen to present their visionary designs to impress the illustrious judges at the incredible final at The Hackney Empire, London on Thursday 19th May. The U.K. finalists will be announced on 10th April and tickets for the Junk Kouture London City Final will go on sale 14th April.

The top 10 designs on the night will then be chosen to compete in the first ever Junk Kouture World Final with finalists ranging from New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Milan and Paris at a yet to be disclosed location in September 2022. Founded in Ireland in 2010, Junk Kouture has so-far engaged with over 100,000 participants, produced 15,000 distinctive designs and amazed packed crowds at 60 sold-out arena shows. Now, after 12 incredible years in operation, Junk Kouture has gone global.

The Junk Kouture World Tour has launched in five of the world’s most dynamic cities: New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Milan and Paris. It has also revealed a goal of reaching 13 cities by the end of 2023, and a 10-year goal of impacting the lives of 1billion young people across the globe by 2032. With over 800 schools actively participating in the programme, the message of Junk Kouture is already spreading rapidly, and the World Tour will allow it to expand even further, giving more young people the chance to express their creativity and impact climate change, no matter where they live or where they come from.

Mehreen Baig:

“I am incredibly excited to be part of the London Junk Kouture judging panel. As a former teacher I can’t wait to see the creative self-expression of these young minds and the new knowledge they will be sharing. I love how Junk Kouture champions complete free expression and inclusivity, encouraging self-expression in students from all backgrounds. The cultural diversity of England means the U.K. final is going to be a real visual feast, giving many students a first-time opportunity to be seen and heard creatively. I am really interested in learning about each students’ inspiration and vision. I feel honoured to help mentor students and help them on their sustainable and creative journey.”

For updates on the London finalist announcements and ticket sales for the upcoming live event, please visit www.junkkouture.com