Benito Mussolini drama series for Sky

Antonio Scurati:

“M depicts – for the first time from the inside – the rise of the fascist dictatorship and the sinister power of the dictator, Benito Mussolini. A theme of tragic relevance. I am happy that a series will extend the literary project. We need stories that awaken the passion for freedom. The struggle between democracy and dictatorship is not over”.

M. Son of the Century is a bold, new, landmark Sky Original drama series based on Antonio Scurati’s Premio Strega-winning and international bestselling novel that chronicles the birth of fascism in Italy and the rise to power of Duce Benito Mussolini.

The eight-part series from Sky Studios, produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, in collaboration with Pathé, will cover from the founding of Fasci Italiani in 1919 through to Mussolini’s infamous speech in parliament following the murder of socialist MP Giacomo Matteotti in 1925.

The series will also provide viewers with an insight into Mussolini and his personal relationships, including with his wife Rachele, his lover Margherita Sarfatti and with other iconic figures from the time. Like the novel, the series will tell the history of a country that surrendered to dictatorship and the story of a man who was able to rise from his ashes time and again.

The drama is written by Stefano Bises in collaboration with Davide Serino. The series will tell the events with historical accuracy, with every event, character, dialogue and speech documented or witnessed by multiple sources.

Filming will begin in 2023 and the series is set to be shown on Sky and streaming service NOW in all Sky markets across Europe. Fremantle will handle international sales. Since first published by Bompiani in 2018, Scurati’s novel ‘M. Son of the Century’ has been translated for publication into 46 countries, sold more than 600,000 copies worldwide, won the Premio Strega, Italy’s most prestigious literary award, and is published today by HarperCollins in the United States.

Lorenzo Mieli, CEO of The Apartment Pictures: