Finalists announced for Northern Ireland RTS Television Awards

The Royal Television Society, Northern Ireland has revealed the finalists for its 7th Annual Programme Awards for 2022.

The RTS Awards, sponsored by Ka-Boom, will take place in the City Hall, Belfast on Thursday 26 May 2022.

Fiona Campbell, Chair of RTS NI:

“We are delighted that our industry will once again come together in person to celebrate the amazing wealth of high-quality content that has been produced in Northern Ireland over the past 18 months, often in very challenging circumstances. Every year the standard gets higher and I wish all those shortlisted every success at our awards ceremony next month, where we look forward to showcasing the best programmes and the best people making a positive contribution to Northern Ireland’s creative industries.”

The RTS NI Programme Awards 2022 with headline sponsor Ka-Boom are delivered in partnership with BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4. Pictured above: At the announcement of the shortlist for the RTS NI Programme Awards 2022 are: Zach Willis, Ka-Boom, sponsor of the Awards; Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen and Fiona Campbell, Chair of RTS NI.

Maeve McLoughlin, Chair of RTS NI Awards:

“The RTS is an educational charity dedicated to promoting the art of television. This year has seen more entries than ever before, so much so that after many happy years celebrating at the MAC, we will be moving to the spectacular Great Hall at Belfast City Hall for this awards ceremony, to recognise the extraordinary talent that is so evident in Northern Ireland’s creative industries.”

The Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Programme Awards 2022 Finalists are:

Entertainment – sponsored by NEP UK & Ireland

· Nice One Productions & Fizz TV: Lightning

· BBC Northern Ireland: Music Collaborations

· Stellify Media: Celebrity Snoop Dogs

Documentary – sponsored by Ulster Screen Academy

· Alleycats: Unspoken

· Fired Up Films: DeLorean: Back from the Future

· Dragonfly Productions: Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union

Children’s and / or Animation – sponsored by Millar McCall Wylie

· Paper Owl Films: Sol

· Tyrone Productions: My Life: Made to Measure

· Zodiak Kids Studios: Secret Life of Boys

Features and / or Factual Entertainment – sponsored by Performance Film & Media Insurance

· Big Mountain Productions: Peataí

· BBC Northern Ireland: Ulster by the Sea

· Green Inc Film and Television: High Road, Low Road

On Screen Talent in a Production

· Stellify Media: Josh Jones: Fast Food Face Off

· Dragonfly Film and Television & Open University: Patrick Kielty: One Hundred Years of Union

· BBC Northern Ireland: Stephen Nolan

Specialist Factual

· Below the Radar Ltd: Colm Tóibín – On Memory’s Shore

· State of Grace Films / Stray Bear Films: Different League: The Derry City Story

· Fired Up Films: DeLorean: Back from the Future

Scripted Comedy – sponsored by City Air Express

· Green Inc Film and Television: Free Gaff

· The Hole in the Wall Gang: Give My Head Peace: Christmas Special

· Nice One Productions: The Paddy Raff Show

Current Affairs

· UTV: Up Close: Minority Report

· BBC Northern Ireland: Spotlight: Undercover: Pups for Sale

· UTV: Up Close: An Island’s Shame

Original Music Score

· New Pictures Ltd: Hannah Peel: The Deceived

· Studio Lambert: Three Families

· World Productions: Carly Paradis: Line of Duty

News Coverage

· UTV: UTV Live

· BBC Northern Ireland’s Political Unit: The View

· UTV: UTV Live: Ballymurphy News Special

Drama – sponsored by Yellowmoon

· World Productions: Line of Duty

· Studio Lambert: Three Families

· New Pictures Ltd: Dalgliesh

Finally, the Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution (to the local television and film industry in NI) sponsored by Ka-Boom will be announced on the night.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Screen:

“Northern Ireland Screen is delighted to once again support the RTS NI Awards. The RTS is a long standing and prestigious organisation which we are proud to work alongside. The real joy of this event is that it is a rare, if not unique, opportunity for hugely diverse people and companies that make up the screen industry to celebrate their collective creative output and to see the full scale of the industry.”

Tickets for the Awards are available online until 19 May 2022, priced at £45 each via https://rts.org.uk/event/royal-television-society-northern-ireland-rts-ni-programme-awards