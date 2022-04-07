Signora Volpe starring Emilia Fox heads to Acorn TV

Acorn TV this week revealed the official trailer and premiere date for the three-part detective drama series Signora Volpe starring Emilia Fox.

Filmed on location in the stunning Lazio and Umbria regions in Italy, this contemporary Acorn TV Original series will make its debut on Monday, May 2 on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television. Episodes will continue to debut on Mondays through May 16.

To the casual observer, there’s nothing remarkable about Sylvia Fox (Fox) – an intelligent, confident woman in her forties, she tends to keep quiet about her formidable linguistic abilities, impressive knowledge of weaponry, and skills as a markswoman. Questions about her professional life are met with bland answers about an unspectacular career in the Civil Service.

This is only very slightly true – because until recently, Sylvia was a high-ranking British spy. When Sylvia arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice, she’s disillusioned with her job at MI6 headquarters in London, and in need of a break. But then the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, and Sylvia takes it upon herself to solve the mystery and save Alice from disaster.

Despite the unpromising start to her holiday, Sylvia is enchanted by Umbria, the green heart of Italy, and is surprised and pleased to find herself reconnecting with her estranged sister Isabel Vitale (Tara Fitzgerald), who lives in the handsome hillside town of Panicale. When she stumbles upon a beautiful, derelict old house, Sylvia decides to buy it, quit her job and start afresh.

But Sylvia was never cut out for a quiet life and finds herself involved in a bevy of fresh mysteries – from the disappearance of a young woman a quarter of a century ago, to the theft of a truffle pig, and a blackmail plot against the son of a Russian politician. At first, Carabinieri Captain Giovanni Riva (Giovanni Cirfiera) resents Sylvia’s interference, but he soon begins to seek her help. Also starring Jamie Bamber.

Rachel Cuperman (Midsomer Murders) and Sally Griffiths (Midsomer Murders) serve as creators, writers, and executive producers. Josie Law (The Disappearance of Alice Creed and Albatross), Marc Samuelson (Tom & Viv), Dudi Appleton (The Most Fertile Man) and Emilia Fox also serve as executive producers, with Mark Brozel (Troy: Fall Of A City) and Appleton as directors, and Patricia Rybarczyk (Tango One) as producer.