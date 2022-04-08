Richard Osman to leave Pointless

Osman is quitting the daytime quiz.

Richard Osman is to step down from presenting the daytime series of Pointless, the BBC has announced.

Richard Osman:

“Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world. I will miss everyone so much, but I’m thrilled that I’ll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can’t thank everyone enough for twelve amazing years.”

Richard, who has presented the show alongside Alexander Armstrong since 2009, is stepping back from the daytime series, but he will continue to host future series of Pointless Celebrities as well as his BBC Two show, Richard Osman’s House of Games. On social media Richard noted his departure was to enable him to spend more time writing.

In episodes to be broadcast later this year, Alexander Armstrong will be joined by a roster of guest presenters.

Alexander Armstrong:

“Daytime television’s loss is international best-selling crime fiction’s gain. I say that like it’s a consolation – I’m going to miss the big man next to me Monday to Friday. But at least I still get him at weekends – and weekdays if you’re watching on Challenge.”

Pointless, weekdays at 5.15 pm on BBC One