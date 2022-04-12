Bob Warman announces retirement

Bob was first seen on regional news magazine ATV Today in 1973, a reporter and later main presenter of the show until its last episode in December 1981. Bob was there to launch Central News on January 1st 1982 and has seen the programme through its many incarnations over a number of owners from Central Television to Carlton Broadcasting and most recently ITV Studios.

In the 1970s Bob had a short spell away from the Midlands, between 1976 and 1978, hosting regional news programmes for Yorkshire Television in Leeds, including the launch of Breakfast news locally on ITV when he hosted Good Morning Calendar.

Bob is the brother of Mike Warman, who was a reporter for ATV Today in the sixties and became editor of the Midland news offering in the 1970s and 80s. He died from cancer in 2004 aged 65. Bob Warman, nine years his junior, has decided he wants to spend his retirement enjoying life.

Bob Warman:

“By any measure it’s been a long stint in front of the camera and I will miss my colleagues and the hundreds of thousands of viewers who’ve remained loyal to ITV News over the years. It’s difficult to know when to call it a day, especially when I do a job I love with colleagues who are special to me. But time is running [out] and I have many interests which I want to pursue.”

Bob filed his first report for ATV Today in the same year which saw the end of the American War in Vietnam and when Britain joined the Common Market. Over those decades he has covered every single type of story from the Birmingham pub bombings to the closure of the world-famous Longbridge car works and lighter stories too such as motorised surfboard and the launch of Jaguar’s XJ-S sports car and the reported ghost of Coseley Swimming Baths – to name just a few.

In 1981, as the show came to a close, Bob Warman and Wendy Nelson picked up the RTS Award for ‘Best regional news programme’ for ATV Today, just one of many the Midlands output would win over the years with Bob at the helm. Bob’s own achievements include being a recipient of the Baird Medal, The Royal Television Society’s highest honour in recognition of ‘his outstanding contribution to the Midlands television community’.

Bob, was also named as one of the 100 ‘Great Brummies’ during Birmingham’s Centenary as a city.

As well as news Bob also hosted Miss ATV, the annual beauty contest, episodes of Format V, including the groundbreaking feature on the rights of transsexuals in 1980, and fund rasing with the three ITV Telethon nights in 1988, 1990 and 1992. Speaking to ITV Central he recalls,