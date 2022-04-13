Birmingham ‘the Casino Capital of Europe’?

Birmingham has been named the ‘Casino Capital’ of Europe following a new study…

The research has revealed the city that has given us and produced over the years, HP Sauce, UB40, Jaguar cars, Black Sabbath, MG Motors, Cadbury chocolate and the Crossroads Motel and is now, apparently home to the most luxurious casino, surprisingly beating locations such as London and Monte-Carlo.

Nothing exerts luxury more than a night at a casino. From ball gowns to big wins, we each have different reasons for being drawn to the games tables. Casinos are not limited to just bandits and bars. In fact, Europe is home to some of the most stupendously deluxe casino resorts on the planet, some with up to 20 restaurants, spa facilities, gyms and luxury shops.

But where is the most luxurious casino in Europe located? Surprisingly to some, the most luxurious casino in the whole of Europe is Resorts World in Birmingham, beating the likes of London, Ibiza and Venice.

The research team at SlotsUp have scrutinously analysed almost 80 casinos around the globe, based on 17 different factors, to determine where exactly the world’s best casinos are located. They have pulled back the curtain and scored each casino on the price of their entrance fees, choice of games and amenities, such as restaurants, bars and spas. Plus, the easiest casinos to travel to, the casinos with the best reviews and the safety of the cities where the casinos are located.

Each casino has been given a score out of 170 and ranked in the top 20.

Casinos of Europe ranked:

Resorts World is officially Europe’s best casino, with a commendable overall score of 106 out of 170. For the avid gamers, there is an option of 144 games approximately, including all-time favourites such as Roulette, Blackjack, Slots, and Baccarat. As well as over 100 slot machines with big progressive jackpots and over 40 e-gaming terminals.

Not only that, but the resort also scored highly for its top-class amenities. Boasting a total of 18 restaurants, offering everything from fine dining at Miller & Carter, to finger food at Five Guys. There is also a hotel with approximately 182 rooms, 23 shops such as Kurt Geiger and Levi’s, a pool, gym, spa and sports bar.

The casino is tremendously easy to travel to, plus guests can enjoy free parking and free entry too. Resorts World is only a short commute from the Birmingham Airport. The resort is very highly rated on TripAdvisor, with a 4-star rating out of 5. The casino is also admirably clean, with 13% of all the TripAdvisor reviews mentioning cleanliness.

Resorts World isn’t the only recognisable landmark that Birmingham has to offer currently, with the Midlands home to Grand Central Station, The Bullring, the Jewellery Quarter and Cadbury’s World.