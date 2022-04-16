Which soap characters would make a perfect ‘The Chase’ team?

Ken Barlow has been voted as the number one character to be part of a Chase team.

It’s no doubt that Coronation Street and Emmerdale have some smart, business savvy characters but how would they stand up on a real-life quiz show? To support its ITV sponsorship and exclusive games with Emmerdale, Coronation Street and The Chase, bingo site Gala Bingo asked the soap lovers across the nation to name who they think would create the perfect team to go against some of the best quiz brains on The Chase.

Ken Barlow from Corrie took the top spot with over a third (36%) choosing him as part of the ultimate quiz team, as well as Roy Cropper best known for owning Roy’s Rolls on the cobbles (34%). Emmerdale veteran Eric Pollard and wealthy businesswoman Kim Tate took the last two spots on the team.

Interestingly both of the longest-serving members of Coronation Street and Emmerdale were chosen to be part of the team as with ages comes wisdom, as well as the two best-known business owners. Ken first appeared in episode one of Corrie back in December 1960 while Eric appeared in the original incarnation of Emmerdale back in its Emmerdale Farm days, making his debut in 1986.

Other characters who didn’t quite make the cut but came out in the top 10 include Manpreet Sharma (Emmerdale), Laurel Thomas (Emmerdale), Sally Webster (Coronation Street),Paddy Dingle (Emmerdale), Zak Dingle (Emmerdale) and Chas Dingle (Emmerdale).

The Chase is no stranger to soap specials as cast members from Emmerdale Amy Walsh, Mark Charnock, Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb all took part in the show in 2018 to raise money for charity where they won a staggering £14,000 jackpot.

Coronation Street also did the same in 2019 with Shelley King, Daniel Brocklebank, Kym Marsh and Jack P Shepherd all going up against The Dark Destroyer where they walked away with £20,000 for their chosen charities.

Sara Jolly, Head of brand marketing at Gala Bingo:

“Our ITV exclusive games are loved by all our players and that’s why we wanted to bring them all together. It’s interesting to see who the nation think would be the best team to take on the chasers and we think this chase team would easily outrun them.”

For all Gala Bingo ITV games