Watching TV is an education

More than half of adults reckon watching telly has educated them more than ever before, research has found…

A recent study revealed that 51 per cent of those polled have found out about a social issue they’d not heard of before thanks to watching television, with 71 per cent more informed about other international cultures. While 45 per cent felt better educated on social causes by watching TV.

The climate emergency, refugee crises and the pandemic were other major topics the medium has served to educate on in recent years. While others found watching TV has helped educate them on topics including disability (23 per cent), disease (28 per cent), the education system (17 per cent) and gender identity (13 per cent).

It also emerged 67 per cent like that TV keeps them informed without having to find further additional information themselves. And 59 per cent like that their favourite shows weave in important issues so they consume them without too much effort.

The research was commissioned by Virgin Media as part of this year’s Must-See Moment for the BAFTA TV Awards.

Nominees include An Audience with Adele, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, It’s A Sin, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Squid Game and Strictly Come Dancing. Voting for the award closes at 5 pm on Tuesday [19th April].

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“Television is the most powerful way to inform and educate us on what’s really important – that is at the heart of Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment. The research has really backed up the benefits that we so often take for granted. While TV is all about relaxing and being captivated, there’s also time to learn more about everything from key societal issues to the health of our planet.”

2000 telly viewers took part in the Virgin Media research.