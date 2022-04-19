Rylan 9/4 favourite to host Big Brother ITV reboot

Former presenters Davina McCall (5/1), Emma Willis (8/1) and Brian Dowling (9/1) also in the running…
While it’s currently speculation that ITV2 may possibly revive Big Brother – in a Love Island style – bookies are open and ready to take a punt that it will be back and have offered some odds on former faces of the Channel 4, and later Channel 5, show.
Rylan Clark is the strong 9/4 favourite to front the rumoured new series of the show that locked everyday people in a house for weeks on end as a ‘social experiment’. The winner of the 11th series of the celebrity version of the show, Rylan has tried his hand at presenting the spin-off and is now fancied to take charge of the main show at 9/4.
Former host for Channel 4 Davina McCall comes next at 5/1, while others who have previously been in the hot seat at Channel 5 – Emma Willis (8/1) and Brian Dowling (9/1) -are also in the running.
William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:
“Being given hosting duties on Big Brother is a pretty big gig and Rylan looks a very likely candidate to be given the role, particularly given he has experience on the show as both a contestant and a presenter. He heads the betting at 9/4, with Davina McCall hot on his heels at 5/1 ahead of Vernon Kay at 7/1 and Josie Gibson at 8/1.”
William Hill, Big Brother, Next presenter:
|
Rylan Clark
|
9/4
|
Davina McCall
|
5/1
|
Vernon Kay
|
7/1
|
Josie Gibson
|
8/1
|
Emma Willis
|
8/1
|
Alison Hammond
|
9/1
|
Brian Dowling
|
12/1
|
Holly Willoughby
|
14/1
|
Dermot O’Leary
|
14/1
|
Phillip Schofield
|
16/1
|
Keith Lemon
|
16/1
|
Emily Atack
|
16/1
|
Paddy McGuinness
|
16/1
|
Marvin Humes
|
16/1
|
Fearne Cotton
|
20/1
|
Scarlett Moffatt
|
20/1
|
AJ Odudu
|
20/1
|
Piers Morgan
|
50/1