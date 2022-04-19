Broadcasting ITV

Rylan 9/4 favourite to host Big Brother ITV reboot

April 20, 2022
Doug Lambert
No Comments

Former presenters Davina McCall (5/1), Emma Willis (8/1) and Brian Dowling (9/1) also in the running…

While it’s currently speculation that ITV2 may possibly revive Big Brother – in a Love Island style – bookies are open and ready to take a punt that it will be back and have offered some odds on former faces of the Channel 4, and later Channel 5, show.

Rylan Clark is the strong 9/4 favourite to front the rumoured new series of the show that locked everyday people in a house for weeks on end as a ‘social experiment’. The winner of the 11th series of the celebrity version of the show, Rylan has tried his hand at presenting the spin-off and is now fancied to take charge of the main show at 9/4.

Former host for Channel 4 Davina McCall comes next at 5/1, while others who have previously been in the hot seat at Channel 5 – Emma Willis (8/1) and Brian Dowling (9/1) -are also in the running.

William Hill spokesperson, Tony Kenny:

“Being given hosting duties on Big Brother is a pretty big gig and Rylan looks a very likely candidate to be given the role, particularly given he has experience on the show as both a contestant and a presenter. He heads the betting at 9/4, with Davina McCall hot on his heels at 5/1 ahead of Vernon Kay at 7/1 and Josie Gibson at 8/1.”

William Hill, Big Brother, Next presenter:

Rylan Clark

9/4

Davina McCall

5/1

Vernon Kay

7/1

Josie Gibson

8/1

Emma Willis

8/1

Alison Hammond

9/1

Brian Dowling

12/1

Holly Willoughby

14/1

Dermot O’Leary

14/1

Phillip Schofield

16/1

Keith Lemon

16/1

Emily Atack

16/1

Paddy McGuinness

16/1

Marvin Humes

16/1

Fearne Cotton

20/1

Scarlett Moffatt

20/1

AJ Odudu

20/1

Piers Morgan

50/1

