Long-distance lovers series for Channel 4

Thanks to online dating apps, the rise of digital communication and of course the lockdown, international long-distance relationships are more common than ever.

But what happens when you fall in love with someone who lives on the other side of the planet that you’ve never actually met?

Vivienne Molokwu, Senior Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4:

“The idea of falling in love with someone you’ve never met is unimaginable for many people and so there’s something quite extraordinary about the cast of The Nevermets from the off. Their stories are full of hopes and dreams with potential happy endings, but they are also crammed with unavoidable jeopardy and potential heartbreak meaning the series promises to be full of unmissable, high emotion moments. The series is destined to be addictive viewing.

The Nevermets is a new six-part Channel 4 documentary series from Wall To Wall and Motion Content Group, which will explore this extraordinary phenomenon. The series will follow Brits who have all fallen madly in love online as they each make the potentially life-changing decision to cross international waters to meet their long-distance lovers for the very first time.

The show will not only capture the very first time the couples set eyes on each other but also follow them as they get to know each other and find out if they have been honest with each other about who they are and their intentions.

The couples will spend quality time on each other’s home turf, moving into wherever their other half calls home. They will bed into their partner’s real life, meeting friends and family, discovering all about their lover and their lifestyle, and deal with the realities of their day to day life.

Having travelled to each other’s worlds the couples will ultimately have to decide whether their once virtual relationships are destined to flourish or fail IRL. In the ultimate test of their burgeoning relationship, each half of the couple are given an open ticket home, meaning they are free to leave the country and their relationship at any point. Can love cross all boundaries or will these couples discover they are worlds apart?

Melissa Brown, Executive Producer for Wall To Wall: