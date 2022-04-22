Pick of the Plots: Friday 22nd April

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 22.

Nicky assures Daisy that’s he doesn’t have designs on Daniel but Daisy is furious to find them looking cosy in the café together. Mrs Crawshaw summons Nicky to a meeting to discuss her past.

Later, Nicky explains to Daniel that videos and images from her past are all over the school and she’s been suspended. Daniel’s furious and assumes Daisy is responsible. Daisy is hurt that Daniel thinks she’d do something so malicious.

Meanwhile, when Eileen reveals how George curtailed their evening together in favour of his cat, Mary ponders whether he actually has a cat at all.

Later Sean drops the bombshell that George hasn’t got a cat, but he has got another woman. Eileen storms into the Rovers and confronts Todd and George.

Elsewhere, Sally suggests to Elaine that it is time she moved out but her plans for an empty house don’t go to plan; Imran pushes Ben for evidence he can use against Abi; Summer attends a diabetes support group.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Kerry demands Al collects his stuff and leaves.

Meanwhile, Rhona and Mary await a discharge date.

Elsewhere, Jai is in a difficult position.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As charity fundraiser for Freya is being held at Hollyoaks High. John Paul starts to crumble when his blackmailer ups the ante, and he ends up turning to alcohol again.

Later, a drunken John Paul takes to the stage at the event, but what is he planning to announce?

Meanwhile, Goldie and Theresa hold a heartfelt intervention for Mercedes.

Elsewhere, it’s a big day for Martine as she prepares to find out the efficacy of her cancer treatment.

Also, Mason practises for his magic show but things don’t go to plan.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm