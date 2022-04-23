Agatha Raisin ‘Series 4 DVD’ for June release

There will also be an Agatha Raisin series one to four box set also on sale.

Ashley Jensen returned to the Sky Max (formerly Sky One) series as the titular, adored amateur detective Agatha Raisin, in the hit comedy drama, that sees the London PR guru turned detective, solve murder mysteries in the sleepy Cotswolds village she calls home, all while sporting a fabulous wardrobe and dangerously sharp wit.

Based on the best-selling novels by the late M.C. Beaton, the fourth series of Agatha Raisin airs on Acorn TV and Sky this May and Agatha Raisin Complete Series Four and Agatha Raisin Series One to Four Box Set (incuding the Christmas Special: Kissing Christmas Goodbye) arrives on DVD and digital from 6th June from Acorn Media International.

When glamorous London PR executive Agatha Raisin retires from the hustle and bustle of the publicity world to live a quiet life in the picturesque Cotswolds, things don’t quite go to plan. When she accidentally becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation, it leads to a brand-new career as an amateur sleuth. Armed with her trademark tenacity and fashion flair, along with help from her loyal assistant Roy (Mathew Horne).

She also has her trusty roster of friends: ladies’ man Sir Charles Fraith (Jason Merrells), cleaner Gemma (Katy Wix), nosy neighbour Mrs Boggle (Marcia Warren) and paramour James (Jamie Glover), Agatha picks up the detective mantle to uncover the perpetrators of a series of heinous crimes and strange murders, lurking in the quaint village of Carsely.

Four series later the Agatha Raisin detective agency continues to thrive, and there’s no shortage of mysteries for the savvy sleuth to solve. Resolving not to spend any more time dwelling on her AWOL on-off partner, James (Jamie Glover), Agatha and her merry band of helpers have more cases to crack including a jam competition that spirals into a sticky mess when a judge is mysteriously murdered – Wilkes (Jason Barnett) hires our favourite formidable PI to keep a lid on things.

When James whisks Agatha away on a seaside trip to work on his new book, the last thing she expects is to end up in Snoth-on-Sea and be suspected of murder once again. And in an even more shocking turn of events, she’s called in to investigate when her ex-fiancé’s fiancée is murdered the night before their wedding…

This cracking fourth series promises laughs galore and a corking good time, with our favourite charming detective – the inimitable Agatha Raisin.

Series Four boasts an A-list lineup of British talent including Vincent Regan, Keith Allen, Ace Bhatti, Sophie Ward, Robbie Gee, Phil Daniels, and Taz Skylar amongst others.

Title: Agatha Raisin Series 4 DVD inc Christmas Special Release Date: 6 June 2022, RRP: £24.99. It will also be available to download and keep digitally.

Title: Agatha Raisin Series 1 – 4 Box set inc Christmas Special Release Date: 6 June 2022, RRP: £59.99. It will also be available to download and keep digitally.