Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom return to BBC Three

The couple are back with more episodes of Meet The Khans…

Series two follows Bolton boxing sensation Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom as the former world champion prepares for a grudge match against long-time rival, Kell Brook. It’s a fight that’s been talked about for years – and one that Amir’s fans have been waiting for.

In Dubai, the Khan’s new house is finished to Faryal’s exacting standards, and the family are spending the summer relaxing together in the sun.

Behind the scenes Faryal has been trying to negotiate Amir’s first fight in three years, the much-anticipated grudge match against long term rival Kell Brook.

The Khans’ lawyer, Geoff, calls the couple back to the UK to either get the deal done or walk away.

Back in his beloved Bolton, Amir hears the multi-million-pound deal has finally been agreed. He starts to prepare for the fight by getting boots and gloves and designing his fight kit.

Meanwhile, Faryal catches up with bestie Khadija and models an exclusive wedding dress brand, giving her time to reflect on her own wedding day nine years ago and discuss renewing their wedding vows on the couple’s 10th anniversary. All six episodes will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.