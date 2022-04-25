Howie Mandel, David Spade and Marilyn Monroe programmes head to Netflix

Highlights from Netflix this coming week.

Hot off the beach from his guest-hosting duties on Bachelor In Paradise, David Spade makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Nothing Personal.

From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off-limits. Filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.

David Spade: Nothing Personal premieres globally on Netflix from April 26th.

And now a different take on the ‘Would I Like To You‘ ‘GoldenBalls‘ style game shows as Howie Mandel hosts Bullsh*t The Game Show a glitzy quiz format that will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading their opponents that they are accurate.

To win big in this game you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are.

Bullsh*t The Gameshow arrives on April 27th to UK viewers.

Finally a Hollywood icon and international movie legend – Ms Marilyn Monroe.

In this one-off documentary, Netflix look at how Marilyn Monroe’s tragic death spawned conspiracies and rumours for decades, often overshadowing her talent and shrewdness. By piecing together her final weeks, days and hours through previously unheard recordings of those who knew her best, this feature illuminates more of her glamorous, complicated life, and offers a new perspective on that fateful night.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes arrives on April 27th to UK viewers.