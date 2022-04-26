Gordon Ramsay tops UK telly earners

The chef turned TV star is according to research a telly top earner.

Gordon Ramsay is the highest earning TV presenter in the UK, with an estimated net worth of £162 million. The research by Slingo looked at the estimated net worth of 39 top TV presenters in the UK to reveal the highest earners in the country.

The TV Presenters which earn the most in the UK:

Rank TV Presenter Estimated Net Worth Maximum Instagram Earnings per Post Maximum Instagram Earnings per Reel Potential Income Score/10 1 Gordon Ramsay £162,910,000 £115,006.16 £148,918.24 9.91 2 Jeremy Clarkson £44,430,000 £39,293.77 £51,089.28 8.86 3 David Attenborough £25,917,500 £53,227.21 £69,224.86 8.68 4 Bear Grylls £18,512,500 £41,284.26 £53,669.54 8.33 4 Ant & Dec £29,620,000 £38,482.83 £50,057.17 8.33 6 Jamie Oliver £222,150,000 £7,667.08 £99,524.57 8.25 7 Holly Willoughby £5,924,000 £65,243.88 £84,780.19 7.46 8 Nigella Lawson £14,810,000 £23,296.12 £30,225.98 7.19 9 Phillip Schofield £8,886,000 £26,245.00 £34,133.24 7.02 9 Richard Hammond £33,322,500 £9,436.40 £12,311.56 7.02

Taking the top spot is one of the most well-known chefs in the world, and star of popular TV shows The F Word and Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay is the highest-earning TV presenter in the UK. Ramsay has a staggering estimated net worth of £162.91 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His fame increased last month with the arrival of new BBC One series Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars – a cross between Masterchef and The Apprentice.

Thanks to Ramsay’s large social media presence and millions of Instagram followers, the chef could also earn up to £115,006 for a sponsored Instagram post and up to £148,918 for uploading a sponsored Instagram reel.

In the second place, presenter of Top Gear, Robot Wars and The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson is one of the UK’s most popular and highest-earning TV personalities. Clarkson’s net worth is estimated at £22.42 million and he could earn up to £51,089 for posting a sponsored reel on Instagram.

Best known for presenting the Life documentary collection on the BBC, in third place is David Attenborough. Attenborough has an estimated net worth of £25,917,500, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making him one of the highest-earning TV presenters. Attenborough is estimated to make up to £69,223 per sponsored Instagram reel and up to £53,227 per sponsored Instagram post.

The TV Presenters with the Most Social Media Followers:

Rank TV Presenter Number of Instagram Followers Number of Tiktok Followers Number of Twitter Followers Social Following Score /10 1 Gordon Ramsay 13,400,000 31,000,000 7,500,000 9.82 2 Ant & Dec 4,400,000 3,700,000 6,700,000 8.95 3 Jamie Oliver 8,900,000 114,900 6,300,000 8.86 4 Bear Grylls 4,800,000 196,600 1,400,000 7.81 5 Gino D’Acampo 1,500,000 1,200,000 1,800,000 7.45 6 Holly Willoughby 7,600,000 No Account 7,200,000 6.23 7 Paddy McGuinness 2,000,000 29,900 565,200 6.14 8 Jeremy Clarkson 4,400,000 No Account 7,600,000 6.05 9 Piers Morgan 1,800,000 No Account 7,900,000 5.7 10 Vernon Kay 712,000 54,300 1,100,000 5.61

Gordon Ramsay is in first place as the UK television personality with the biggest following on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Ramsay has amassed a staggering 13.4 million Instagram followers, 31 million TikTok followers and 7.5 million Twitter followers, totalling more than any other UK TV presenter.

Ant and Dec have been on our television screens since 1994, so it’s no wonder that they are some of the most loved British presenters. With joint social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, the duo have one of the largest social media followings out of all TV presenters.

Jamie Oliver is the second TV chef personality to rank in the top three for the most-followed presenters in the UK. Gaining popularity from his show The Naked Chef, Oliver has a total of 8.9 million Instagram followers, 114.9 thousand Tiktok followers and 6.3 million Twitter followers.

And when it comes to award-winning currently Ant and Dec have the most TV awards out of all UK presenters. The hosts of Britain’s Got Talent, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! hold 34 joint wins for BAFTAs, NTA awards and Royal Television Society awards among many others.

David Attenborough is in second place as one of the UK TV presenters that have won the most television awards while eight-time BAFTA winner for his shows The Graham Norton Show and So Graham Norton, the talk show host and television presenter Graham Norton is in third place.