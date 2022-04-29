Pick of the Plots: Friday 29th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 29.

With the weight of the world on his shoulders and feeling guilty about Amy, Max has a huge fall out with David who has confiscated his phone.

Planning to run away Max smashes the glass on the barber’s door and climbs in, hoping to retrieve his phone. As Max climbs out of the barber’s, he lacerates his leg on the broken glass in the door and collapses onto the street. Will he be found in time?

Meanwhile, at Toyah’s hen do her sister tells her that she has her blessing if she is sure she wants to marry Imran and she’ll be by her side. The sisters hug, each burying their concerns.

In Speed Daal, Adam and Craig join Imran for his stag do, but the mood is ruined when Abi approaches and tells Imran that despite a lack of funds, she still intends to fight him for custody of Alfie.

Elsewhere, Jacob dupes Simon who starts to see him in a new light; Aggie becomes acquainted with her new boss.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Ethan’s day goes from bad to worse.

Meanwhile, Kim gets tough.

Elsewhere, Rhona suggests to Marlon that she starts back at work part time to bring in some more money.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

An anonymous text worries Ste and Sienna as they assume that someone is onto them. They go to meet the sender and come face-to-face with a surprising accomplice. Later, there’s a brutal ultimatum from Warren to Sienna, but will it make her stop her dodgy dealings?

There is also a chilling realisation for Ethan in the form of three urns as one aspect of The Undertaker’s identity is revealed.

Meanwhile, Olivia is shocked to be on the outside when Theresa rejects her offer for drinks at The Dog and gives her some harsh truths.

Elsewhere, struggling to control his anger, Charlie almost gets into a scuffle with DeMarcus until Felix is forced to intervene.

Also, Shaq has a shocking proposition for Nadira, but what will he do when he realises Verity is listening in?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm