More adventures for The Larkins on ITV

ITV’s popular comedy-drama, The Larkins is today confirmed to return for a second series to air later this year.

Filming has commenced on six new episodes which will shoot throughout the Summer within the idyllic and beautiful Kent countryside. This new television adaption of H.E. Bates’s series of novels concerning the Larkin family is written by acclaimed screenwriter Simon Nye with Abigail Wilson writing episode three.

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan will return as the iconic and much-loved Pop & Ma Larkin. Joelle Rae will take on the role of Mariette Charlton for the new series with Tok Stephen returning as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

The new series sees a new family, the Jerebohms, arrive in the village, who are soon at war with the Larkins. The mother (Pinkie) will be played by Morgana Robinson with Hector Bateman Harden playing her son Gilbert and Lucy Allix playing her daughter Blanche. The casting of husband and father (Cuthbert) will be announced in due course

Another new arrival in the village is the handsome Reverend Candy, played by Maxim Ays, who immediately sets hearts a flutter, including Primrose Larkin’s. Could it be love?

Also returning for the new series are Peter Davison (the Vicar), Kriss Dosanjh (Brigadier), Amelia Bullmore (Miss Edith Pilchester), Seeta Indrani (Miss Chand), Robert Bathurst (Johnny Delamere), Francesca Wilson Waterworth (Libby Fothergill), Barney Walsh (PC Harness), Tony Gardner (Alec Norman) and Selina Griffiths (Norma Norman).

Completing the Larkin family on screen will be Liam Middleton (Montgomery Larkin), Lola Shepelev (Victoria Larkin), Summer Miller (Zinnia Larkin) and Sienna Miller (Petunia Larkin).

The Larkins will be directed by Andy De Emmony. Air dates are yet to be decided.