EastEnders to launch digital series ‘The Kimfluencer’

The nine part comedy series will follow Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) in her quest to become a fully-fledged social media influencer.

In true Kimfluencer fashion, Kim has enlisted the help of Howie (Delroy Atkinson) as her very own personal cameraman as she tries her hand at a variety of different influencer trends and challenges including boxing and upcycling – with often hilarious results.

The digital series which consists of nine vlogs from Kim to her “Fox Cubbies” will also feature special guest appearances from some familiar Walford faces including Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

EastEnders’ viewers have already seen Kim set her sights on becoming a social media star and now more determined than ever, she will have help from some real-life influencers in her vlogs including Ella Blake and Mariam Musa along with professional boxer Chantelle Cameron.

The new series will launch weekly from Friday 6th May on the the soap’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.

“I’m a lucky girl to not only love my job, but I also love playing Kim. Kim is a funny, loving, strong, sensitive, independent “Mother Of Two” who is always trying to be the best she can be and to be a great ‘Influencer’ not only to her family and friends – but the world! I am grateful to EastEnders for giving me this opportunity. I think there is a bit of Kim in all of us – so embrace your Kim Fox and watch, like and subscribe to The Kimfluencer on YouTube! Hope you enjoy.” – Tameka Empson

Empson made a previous foray into online EastEnders spin-offs with spoof documentary The B&B, which was released in 2012 and followed Kim as she ran her bed & breakfast.

A trailer for her latest online project for the saga is available below: