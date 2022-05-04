Boris gives GMB ratings boost

The ITV breakfast show saw viewers tune in to see the MP speak to the programme after five years of avoiding it.

ITV have revealed that 1.3 million tuned in to watch Susanna Reid interview Boris Johnson on Good Morning Britain. A peak audience of 1.3 million watched Susanna Reid’s much-anticipated interview with Boris Johnson yesterday, making it the highest peak audience since April 2021.

Susanna was live from Downing Street for Boris Johnson’s first interview for half a decade on Good Morning Britain, which peaked with close to a 30% share of viewing during the interview. Between 6 and 9am the show reached 2.4 million viewers and the below clip on the cost of living crisis has been viewed 3 million times so far.

While it is good news for ITV, it has been a less successful venture for Boris Johnson with the appearance described as ‘car crash’.

Johnson’s cringy telly appearance culminated with a gaffe as he was asked about the cost of living crisis, which he had little in the was of any answer. However, when Reid talked about GMB viewer Elsie, a 77-year-old pensioner who is forced to ride around on buses all day using her freedom pass to keep warm rather than paying for heating at home, he instead of looking at the issue boasted he introduced the free travel scheme.

And to top it off, he revealed he hadn’t a clue who actress Lorraine Kelly was. Kelly has been performing as a television host on the network since the 1980s.

Good Morning Britain airs from 6am weekdays on ITV.