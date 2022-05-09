Fight Sports reveals Live World Championship Boxing coverage

Fight Sports gets back in the ring.

The broadcaster has announced that it has secured the exclusive rights in over 50 countries to a slate of three Live World Championship Boxing events over the coming month.

First, on May 14, World Champions Jermell Charlo (34-1-1) and Brian Castsano (12-0-2) will meet in a rematch of their all-action draw from ten months earlier to declare the undisputed title holder in the Super Welterweight division.

Following that on May 28 will be the return of WBA Lightweight World Champion Gervonta Davis (26-0), one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound fighters, defending against undefeated challenger Rolando Romero (14-0).

Then, on June 18, Jermall Charlo (32-0), the WBC Middleweight World Champion and brother of Jermell, will defend his crown against top ranked Maciej Sulecki (30-2) of Poland.

Fight Sports holds exclusive rights to all three World Title events in Spain, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines and the MENA region, to name a few.

www.fightsports.tv