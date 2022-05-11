HOW for CITV is bottled in Bristol

A brand new series of iconic children’s factual series HOW produced by Terrific Television is now airing on CITV, after filming at Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios earlier this year.

The popular kids’ series, which began more than 50 years ago, returned to screens with a rebooted show in 2020 presented by Vick Hope, Sam Homewood and Frankie Vu, joined by legendary broadcaster and original presenter Fred Dinenage.

Currently airing on weekdays on CITV, series two of the new-look show comprises twenty episodes produced at The Bottle Yard Studios by Terrific Television in January and February 2022.

Terrific Television’s Head of Production Katie Oakley:

“The Bottle Yard has always made us feel welcome. Based in Kent, at a studio, we’ve been lucky enough to film at ‘home’ up until now. Relocating to Bristol in 2021 for the filming of The Makery was daunting, but Kat, Emma and the Studios team made the transition smooth and we felt at home instantly. So much so that we went back a few months later to film another of our shows, HOW.”

The Kent-based production company were already familiar with the West of England’s biggest filming facility after basing at the Studios the previous Summer, to shoot The Makery for Sky Kids. Now available on the kids streaming service, the new ‘make-and-do’ series presented by Nim Odedra consists of twenty-five episodes filmed between August and October 2021 within a purpose-built ‘funhouse’ style set at the Studios. Series animation was provided by award-winning Bristol company, A Productions.

Katie Oakley:

“We became aware that The Bottle Yard is committed to creating opportunities for industry newcomers. We connected with one of their runners, Imogen, who filmed with us in the Winter and who we’ve already invited back for when we return this Summer. It’s great to see the Studios working with productions to create experiences for those starting out in their careers. “The Studios are great at being ‘green’, which really helps with gaining albert sustainable production accreditation. There’s also no better place to be during a pandemic, their operations have been reassuringly COVID-safe.”

Imogen Bennett, age 20 from Whitchurch, is in the final year of her undergraduate Film, TV and Digital Production degree at Bath Spa University and has recently been undertaking a student placement as Studios Runner at The Bottle Yard.

Imogen Bennett: