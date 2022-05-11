Guilt to return for the third and final series

Guilt will begin shooting on location in Scotland later this year.

Writer and Executive Producer Neil Forsyth will bring brothers Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) together again for one final adventure, full of the trademark twists and turns that the series has become famed for.

Neil Forsyth:

“We always saw Guilt as a trilogy so I am thrilled to be writing a final act for Max, Jake and some of the others we have met along the way. It is a story that will range from Chicago to Scotland, as our characters seek a final redemption.”

The four episode series will also see the return of characters from both previous runs. The second series ended with Max joining Jake in Chicago, having left a trail of deception behind him. As they return to Scotland, it becomes apparent the welcome they receive isn’t as warm or as straightforward as they might have hoped.

As they battle threats both old and new, it remains to be seen whether they get the happy ending they crave, or whether life conspires against them one more time.

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy:

“Guilt is a Scottish gem that we couldn’t resist bringing back for a third series, and Neil really has encapsulated the perfect ending to round off Max and Jake’s story.”

The third run of Guilt will premiere on the BBC Scotland channel followed by a network showing on BBC Two.