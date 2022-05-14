A Platinum Pudding from BBC One

Jemma Melvin’s Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle has been awarded the title of Platinum Pudding for The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

In a unanimous decision by judges, it was announced on BBC One’s The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking. Jemma’s Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle beat off competition from the four other creative and passionate bakers, Kathryn, Sam, Shabnam and Susan in the Fortnum & Mason Platinum Pudding competition to take the title. Her winning recipe becomes part of British food history, following in the footsteps of the Coronation Chicken and the Victoria Sponge.

Fortnum & Mason, who have a longstanding history with the Royal Household, and in conjunction with The Big Lunch Charity – an official partner of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, challenged the people of the UK to create a recipe fulfilling the criteria of being fit for a queen, have a memorable story, taste just right, is perfect for home bakers and has the potential to stand the test of time and become Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Pudding.

On her winning recipe being chosen for such a worldwide celebration, 31-year-old copywriter, Jemma says:

“Oh my. I have to tell my grandma first, she is the person that taught me how to bake and I am so excited to tell her, she’s going to be so proud, I can’t wait, I can’t wait. I am so happy, I am so happy, thank you so much Mary, it’s been an honour as well to have your feedback. It’s just meant the world to me so thank you. The thought of people recreating my pudding, especially round the Jubilee, is just a total pleasure.”

Her triumph was followed in The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking – which followed Fortum & Mason’s competition as it celebrates our Monarch’s 70 years on the throne by finding an original and celebratory cake, tart or pudding fit for The Queen.

The winning trifle wowed judges, including Dame Mary Berry and chef Monica Galetti, at the first mouthful and it can be easily recreated by people at home. The decision to pick her trifle consisting of lemon curd Swiss roll on the bottom, St Clement’s jelly, lemon custard, amaretti biscuits, mandarin coulis, fresh whipped cream, candied peel, chocolate shards and crushed amaretti biscuits on top, was unanimous.

Patron of The Big Jubilee Lunch, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall was a surprise special guest and announced the winning recipe. As she hugged Jemma she told her: “Many congratulations”.

Chair of the esteemed judging panel, Dame Mary Berry said:

“It’s absolutely wonderful, I think Britain is going to be so delighted and The Queen too.”

Jemma faced off strong competition from fellow finalists, Kathryn, Sam, Shabnam and Susan when they visited the iconic Fortnum & Mason store to prepare their culinary creations fit for The Queen. Under the watchful and supportive eye of Chef Roger Pizey and his team, the finalists were given no time limit to prepare their beloved recipes before presenting them to the esteemed judging panel.

The winning recipe will be available online via BBC Good Food www.bbc.co.uk/food; Fortnum & Mason and The Big Jubilee Lunch www.thebigjubileelunch.com.