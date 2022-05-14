ITV to air Midsomer Murders 25th anniversary special

The documentary will celebrate the world of the most murder filled village on TV.

Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem will shine a light on the fictional English county of Midsomer, looking at the numerous mysterious crimes and murders to befall it, as well as paying tribute to the exceptional on and off screen talent who have played pivotal roles in keeping millions of viewers glued to their screens since 1997.

The show will feature an array of cast both new and old, including Neil Dudgeon (DCI John Barnaby, 2010-2022), John Nettles (DCI Tom Barnaby, 1997-2011), Nick Hendrix (Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter, 2016-2022), Annette Badland (Dr Fleur Perkins, Pathologist, 2018-2022), Daniel Casey (DS Gavin Troy, 1997-2003), Jason Hughes (DS Ben Jones, 2005-2013), Jane Wymark (Joyce Barnaby, 1997-2011), Jeff Povey (Writer, 2016-2022), Ian Strachan (Producer, 1999-2022), Tamzin Outhwaite (Guest Star ‘The Lions of Causton’, 2018), Manjinder Virk (Dr Kam Karimore, Pathologist 2016-2017) and Fiona Dolman (Sarah Barnaby, 2011-2022).

The documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of the filming of Series 23, as well as taking a trip down memory lane with a Midsomer coach tour looking back at some of the show’s iconic locations, paying homage to the beautiful but equally deadly English countryside which has played such a huge part in the success of the series.

Famed for its unpredictable plots, inimitable characters and darkly humorous moments, Midsomer Murders has remained a quintessentially British mainstay that transcends British television, loved by legions of loyal viewers across the globe and broadcast internationally in over 200 countries and territories.

Transporting viewers right back to its early beginnings, the documentary will tell the story of how the series came to life off the page of Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby books, kick starting with the first episode – The Killings At Badger’s Drift – and the death of Emily Simpson.

Further exploring this popularity within wider TV culture, the show also takes a look at the early appearances from future A-list actors such as Orlando Bloom and Henry Cavil.