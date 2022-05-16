Harry Styles to read a Bedtime Story

Harry dons his pyjamas to read In Every House, on Every Street, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

Fresh from headlining the world famous Coachella Festival, Harry Styles is the latest reader to settle the nation’s children with a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Airing on Monday 23 May, Harry dons his pyjamas to read ‘In Every House, on Every Street’, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine. The story is a heartwarming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them.

Introducing the story, Harry says:

“Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

Readers of CBeebies Bedtime Stories in the past year have included Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hiddleston, Ellie Goulding, Dave Grohl and Rose Ayling-Ellis who signed her story in British Sign Language.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.