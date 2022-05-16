Pick of the Plots: Monday 16th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, May 16.

Mick convinces Martin and Zack to give Linda another chance and promises that he will get her to seek professional help.

Janine is put out when Mick offers to go for a walk with Linda, and Shirley is quick to rub it in.

Linda is furious when she realises Mick is trying to get her to an addiction meeting, but after Mick opens up about his own troubles, Linda finally admits that she needs help.

Janine’s paranoia grows when Mick reveals that he will be attending the meetings with Linda to support her.

Meanwhile, Callum is still riled by Ben’s actions, but later, after a chat with Lewis, he chooses to press ahead with his and Ben’s move into Sharon’s old flat.

Callum warns Ben that if anything ever happens like this again it’s over.

Elsewhere, Stuart opens up to Dotty about his lack of bond with Roland; Kim is stunned when Howie finally admits that he likes her.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Imran, Toyah, Kelly, Nick, Leanne and Adam congregate for Alfie’s naming ceremony, Abi enters. Abi grabs the opportunity to take some pictures of her son.

Abi secretly meets up with Matty, an old contact, and handing him a couple of envelopes, orders him to work his magic.

Meanwhile, Fiz meets up with Phill and his friends, Graham and Angela. Graham recognises Fiz from her trial and explains that he was the solicitor for the prosecution. Fiz confides in Tyrone how she’s never told Phill about her crazy ex-husband in case he ran a mile, what will Phill think?

Elsewhere, Tim wins a romantic night for two in a hotel in a charity raffle. While Sally packs, Tim orders some erectile dysfunction tablets, ignoring the warning about heart conditions.

Also, Mrs Crawshaw tells Daniel that a permanent teaching post has come up and she’d like him to apply for it. David and Shona break the news to Max that he will be attending a Pupil Referral Unit for a year.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Moira is appalled when Cain wishes death upon Faith.

Meanwhile, Gabby is relieved.

Elsewhere, Chloe makes a decision.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Things get tense between Warren and Maxine when he implies that he doesn’t believe she’s unwell, but is he wrong?

Later, when Liberty is brought in under similar conditions, Warren and Sienna lean on each other for support and a moment of passion leaves him with a decision to make.

Meanwhile, when Wendy’s phone keeps going to voicemail, Mercedes goes into panic mode and worries she has taken off with Bobby.

Later, Wendy offers an explanation and requests compensation in exchange for taking care of Bobby, but what will she offer Mercedes in return?

Elsewhere, Honour has some sincere advice for a worried Diane.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm