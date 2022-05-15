Georgia Steel & Abigail Rawlings show off Neon Coral lingerie

The former islanders have been creating heatwaves wearing Boux Avenue’s Latest Lingerie Drop…

Temperatures are soaring this evening with the likes of former Islanders Georgia Steel and Abigail Rawlings both posting in worn to be seen Neon Coral lingerie, from Boux Avenue’s latest FITS for You collection, that launched today!

Stand out this Summer with Boux Avenue’s new Bouxtique worn to be seen FITS for You Collection. Welcoming Estella, this Summer’s hottest lingerie design that our celebrity friends can’t get enough off!

This graphic heart embroidery in super bright neon coral sets are sure to be a showstopper, taking inspiration straight from the catwalk. With fresh new shapes for Summer including a stunning waspie that is fully boned with detachable suspenders. To everyone’s favourite plunge and longline bras, that have been given a brand new bold look upgrade, with center U- wire detailing, wide lace straps and high shine satin trims. You are sure to find a design and FIT perfect for YOU.

Boux Avenue’s embroidery lingerie collection has been designed exclusively by Boux, you will not be able to find the beautiful and unique heart Swiss embroideries as seen in the Estella range anywhere else on the highstreet. This one of a kind, and Summer’s hottest design is available in sizes 6 to 18, selected styles in 28-38, A-G cup, along with prices starting from £18.00 to £46.00.

Estella Plunge Bra – £40.00

Estella Longline Bra – £44.00

Estella Thong – £18.00

Estella Brief – £18.00

Estella Waspie – £28.00

Estella Body – £46.00