Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 17th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, May 17.

Zack warns Linda about setting her sights on Mick, but, undeterred, she extends her invite to a meeting about Nancy and Zack’s new business to Mick. Mick declines but later joins them all to celebrate Linda securing a discount on the premises.

Seeing her parents together, Nancy leaves and tells a paranoid Janine she left them alone. As they enjoy some time together at Walford East, Linda professes her love for Mick.

Later, despite a reality check from Sonia, Janine finds Linda at the restaurant and wanting to get rid of her, offers her £25k to leave Walford for good.

Elsewhere, Stacey decides to bring Jean home after an incident at the hospital.

Also, after some wise words from Frankie, Callum comes round to Ben.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Faith apologises to Dan for last week’s incident.

Meanwhile, there’s desperate times for one villager.

Elsewhere, Charity despairs.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

After feeling abandoned by her boyfriend, Maxine has some stern words for Warren.

Later, still needing to decide, Warren makes a confession.

Meanwhile, a desperate Mercedes goes along with Goldie’s scheme to get Donna-Marie to help her pay Wendy, but will it work?

Elsewhere, for his first date with Serena, Imran invites their friends along for support, which leads to Theresa playing goalkeeper at the park.

Also, Honour helps Cindy find her happy place.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm