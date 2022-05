ITV Sport will broadcast the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final this Saturday on ITV4.

This Saturday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League Final will be shown live on ITV4 and ITV Hub following a deal with rights holders DAZN.

Coverage of the match, which takes place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin between Barcelona and Lyon, will begin at 5.30pm [ahead of 6pm kick-off].

Coverage of the match is also available in the UK on DAZN and Youtube.